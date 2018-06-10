About the Authors

Lucy Montgomery is Director of the Centre for Culture and Technology at Curtin University, Australia. She is also Director of Research for Knowledge Unlatched Research: a close-knit team of researchers and publishing industry practitioners working together to help realise the possibilities of digital technology and Open Access for specialist scholarly books and the communities that care about them. Her own research focuses on the role of copyright in the growth and coordination of the creative economy - including in China.

John Hartley is John Curtin Distinguished Professor at Curtin University. His research and publications focus on popular media and culture, journalism, the creative industries and cultural science. He is editor in chief of the Cultural Science Journal and was the founding editor of the International Journal of Cultural Studies (1998 - 2018). He has held executive positions at Cardiff University and Queensland University of Technology and was an Australian Research Council Federation Fellow (2005-10).

Cameron Neylon is Professor of Research Communications, in the Centre for Culture and Technology at Curtin University, and Director of Knowledge Unlatched Research. He was a founding Director o FORCE11 a contributing author to the altmetrics manifesto, the Panton Principles for Open Data and the Principles for Open Scholarly Infrastructure. He has been a biochemist and a technologist, worked in scholarly publishing as an advocate for Open Access, and now focuses on studying the changing cultures and institutions of the academy.

Malcolm Gillies is Emeritus Professor at the Australian National University, and Visiting Professor at King's College London, UK. During 2007-14 he was President of City, University of London, and London Metropolitan University, UK. He researches and consults in fields of music, education, leadership and cultural policy.

Eve Gray is Senior Research Associate in the IP Unit at the University of Cape Town, South Africa. She has had an interest in the disruptive potential of digital publishing since the early 1990s, working as a university press director, academic textbook publishing director and publishing consultant. She is an internationally-recognised specialist on Open Access and the geopolitics of university publishing, an issue that has gained a new urgency in the wake of the Rhodes Must Fall student protest movement in 2015 and growing demands for the decolonisation of universities in South Africa.

Carsten Herrmann-Pillath is Professor and Permanent Fellow at the Max Weber Centre for Advanced Social and Cultural Studies at University of Erfurt, Germany. He is an economist, sinologist and philosopher and has published widely on issues of cross-disciplinary research, bridging economics, the humanities and the sciences.

Chun-Kai (Karl) Huang is a Senior Research Fellow (Data Scientist) in the Centre for Culture and Technology at Curtin University. He has previously worked at the University of Cape Town and the University of KwaZulu-Natal. He is a mathematical statistician by training, with research interests in statistical modelling, probability theory, financial risk and, more recently, open knowledge.

Joan Leach is Professor and Director of the Australian National Centre for the Public Awareness of Science at the Australian National University. She sees firsthand how scientific research thrives in a culture of openness and how mediators like science communicators contribute to the generation of scientific knowledge.

Jason Potts is a Professor of Institutional Economics at RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia, where he is Director of the Blockchain Innovation Hub. His research focuses on the economic institutions of innovation.

Xiang Ren is an Academic Course Advisor and senior lecturer in the Australia-China Institute for Arts and Culture at Western Sydney University, Australia. His research focuses on digital publishing, open access, and creative industries in China.

Katherine Skinner is Director of the Educopia Institute, USA, a nonprofit organisation that empowers collaborative communities to create, share and preserve knowledge. Her work includes the cultivation of cross-sector networks (e.g. Software Preservation Network, MetaArchive Cooperative, BitCurator Consortium, Library Publishing Coalition) that share expertise and infrastructure across libraries, archives, museums and publishers, and her research focuses on the building and sustaining of healthy, diverse knowledge communities.

Cassidy R. Sugimoto is Associate Professor of Informatics at the School of Informatics, Computing, and Engineering at Indiana University, Bloomington, USA. She holds a Visiting Professorship at the Centre for Science and Technology Studies at Leiden University and is currently serving as President of the International Society for Scientometrics and Informetrics. Her research focuses on scholarly communication, scientometrics, and science policy.

Katie Wilson is Research fellow in the Centre for Culture and Technology at Curtin University, Australia, working in the Open Knowledge Project. Recently she has supported researchers in scholarly communication including open access and managing research data through Victoria University of Wellington Library, Aotearoa New Zealand. Her research interests are indigenous education and fiction in Aotearoa New Zealand.