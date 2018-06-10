Skip to main content
Published on Jul 10, 2018

Open Knowledge Institutions

Reinventing Universities

by Lucy Montgomery, John Hartley, Cameron Neylon, Malcolm Gillies, Eve Gray, Carsten Herrmann-Pillath, Chun-Kai (Karl) Huang, Joan Leach, Jason Potts, Xiang Ren, Katherine Skinner, Cassidy R. Sugimoto, and Katie Wilson
Published onJul 10, 2018
Open Knowledge Institutions
Contents

Acknowledgments

1. Preface

1. 1. The Flight of the Penguin

1. 2. The Moondyne Manifesto

2. Change

2. 1. An Open World

2. 2. Open Initiatives in Universities

2. 3. Open Knowledge and Conflict

2. 4. Open by Design

3. Knowledge

3. 1. Types of Knowledge

3. 2. Knowledge as a Good

3. 3. Open and Closed Knowledge Systems

4. Universities

4. 1. Universities as Open Knowledge Institutions

4. 2. Maintaining Open Knowledge Institutions

4. 3. Opting for Openness?

5. Coordination

5. 1. The Principle of Subsidiarity

5. 2. Knowledge Functions

5. 3. Coordination and Indicators

5. 4. Key Issues of Coordination

6. Communication

6. 1. Communication is Central

6. 2. Publishing Open Knowledge

6. 3. Mediating Open Knowledge

6. 4. Collecting Open Knowledge

6. 5. Rebundling Open Knowledge

7. Diversity

7. 1. What is the Role of Organisational Diversity?

7. 2. Building Trust

7. 3. The University as a Leader in Societal Diversity

8. Policy

8. 1. Policy and Governance Mechanisms

8. 2. Policy Design

8. 3. Policy Principles

8. 4. Policy in Context

9. Indicators

9. 1. Can We Evaluate Openness?

9. 2. Challenges in Evaluation

9. 3. A Framework for Open Indicators

9. 4. Institutionalising Open Indicators

9. 5. Signals of Openness

10. Action

10. 1. Ways Forward: Technical, Political, or Both?

10. 2. Ways to Proceed

10. 3. Leading the Way

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
