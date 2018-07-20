Further Reading

Arrow, Kenneth. "Economic welfare and the allocation of resources for innovation." The Rate and Direction of Inventive Activity, edited by Richard Nelson, Princeton University Press, 1962, pp. 609–626.

Arthur, W. Brian. The Nature of Technology. Oxford University Press, 2009.

Chan, Leslie, and Eve Gray. "Centering the Knowledge Peripheries Through Open Access." Open Development: Networked Innovations in International Development, edited by Matthew L. Smith, and Katherine M. A. Reilly, MIT Press, 2013, pp. 197-222.

de Beer, Jeremy et al. Innovation and intellectual property: Collaborative dynamics in Africa, 2014, UCT Press.

Frischmann, Brett. Infrastructure: the Social Value of Shared Resources. Oxford University Press, 2012.

Frischmann, Brett et al., editors. Governing Knowledge Commons. Oxford University Press, 2014.

Haeussler, Carolin. "Information-sharing in academia and industry: A comparative study". Research Policy, vol 40, no. 1, 2010, pp. 105-22. DOI:10.1016/j.respol.2010.08.007

Harhoff, Dietmar, and Karim Lakhani, editors. Revolutionizing Innovation: Users, Communities, and Open Innovation. MIT Press, 2016.

Hartley, John, and Jason Potts. Cultural Science: A Natural History of Stories, Demes, Knowledge and Innovation. Bloomsbury, 2014.

Henrich, Joseph. The Secret of Our Success. Princeton University Press, 2015.

Hess, Charlotte and Elinor Ostrom, editors. Understanding Knowledge as a Commons: From Theory to Practice. MIT Press, 2006.

Lerner, Josh and Jean Tirole. "The economics of technology sharing: Open source and beyond". Journal of Economic Perspectives, vol. 19, no. 2, 2005, pp. 99–120. DOI:10.1257/0895330054048678

Levine, David and Michele Boldrin. Against Intellectual Monopoly. Cambridge University Press, 2008.

Mazzucato, Mariana. The Entrepreneurial State. Anthem Press, 2013.

Molloy, Jennifer. "The Open Knowledge Foundation: Open data means better science." PLoS Biology , vol. 9, no. 12, 2012. e1001195. doi:10.1371/journal.pbio.1001195

Mokyr, Joel. A Culture of Growth: The Origins of the Modern Economy. Princeton University Press, 2016.

Moser, Petra. "Innovation without patents: Evidence from World’s Fairs." Journal of Law and Economics, vol. 55, no. 1, 2012, pp. 43–74. doi:10.5465/amj.2007.27169153

Moore, Samuel, et al. "'Excellence R Us': University research and the fetishisation of excellence". Palgrave Communications, 3, 16105, 2017, doi:10.1057/palcomms.2016.105

Neilsen, Michael. Reinventing Discovery: The New Era of Networked Science. Princeton University Press, 2011.

O’Mahony, Siobhan, and Fabrizio Ferraro. "The emergence of governance in an open source community". Academy of Management Journal, vol. 50, no. 5, 2007, pp. 1079–106.

Ostrom, Elinor. Governing the Commons: The Evolution of Institutions for Collective Action. Cambridge University Press, 1990.

Royal Society. Knowledge, Networks and Nations. Global Scientific Collaboration in the 21st Century, The Royal Society: London, 2011.

Slack, Paul. The Invention of Improvement. Oxford University Press, 2014.

von Hippel, Eric. Democratizing Innovation. MIT Press, 2005.

Wagner, Caroline. The New Invisible College: Science for Development. Brookings Institute, 2008