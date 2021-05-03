Comments in the margins or at the bottom of a text are a type of digital social reading. They can have many forms and serve various purposes; on this website, any comment left will be part of the open review of the book Digital Social Reading: Sharing Fiction in the 21st Century. The goal of this process of collective annotation is to overcome the limitations that are inevitably tied to the writing of a single author who tries to analyze a complex phenomenon. Digital social reading is a very broad concept intersecting many disciplines and the lives of many different people, I hope that this open review will bring together different voices and perspectives that will help me gain a better knowledge of the complexity of reading in an age dominated by digital and social media. I will use the feedback received to learn and correct my mistakes, eventually offering readers an improved version of this book.

This book and its final version will always be free to read and everybody who will have contributed with helpful comments will be credited in the revised version. As wonderfully stated by Remi Kalir and Antero Garcia in the code of conduct of their book Annotation, I welcome comments that are:

Civil. We can disagree. And when we do so, let’s also respect one another.

Constructive. Share what you know. And build upon ideas that are relevant and informative.

Curious. Ask honest questions and listen openly to responses.

Creative. Model generative dialogue. Have fun. Contribute to and learn from the process.

I want to ensure that this open review is a comfortable, welcoming, and productive process for everyone who chooses to participate, regardless of their knowledge or status.

As such, I do not welcome comments that are:

Hurtful, that personally attacks a participant, or is read as harassment. Explicit in nature or illegal in content. Spam and an intentional distraction from the scholarly goals of peer review

In the book, I deal with issues of social, educational, political, and economic inequality, including sexism and racism, as well as other prejudices related cultural dynamics and literary institutions. Some people may feel challenged or uncomfortable because of some of my statements, I will be happy to discuss any issue as long as the conversation complies with the few rules mentioned above. This code of conduct is intended to enhance conversation, not restrict it. Inappropriate comments directed at the author or at other commenters will not be tolerated and will be removed by PubPub administrators.

Please feel free to email me – Federico – if you encounter any comments that violate this code of conduct, or if you have any comments that you would rather not publicly disclose. I am grateful to the authors of Data Feminism and Annotation – and the various sources they used – for their code of conducts, which shaped this one.