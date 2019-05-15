Skip to main content
Published on Jun 03, 2019

Credits, Methods, List of Interviews and Group Discussions

Who contributed to this study and how.

by William Uricchio and Katerina Cizek
Published onJun 03, 2019
A: CREDITS

This research and field study was made possible by the contributions of many individuals and organizations.

It was funded by Just Films of Ford Foundation, John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, with contributions from Ryerson University, IMMERSE, and MIT Comparative Media Studies/Writing.

Principal Investigator, MIT Open Documentary Lab

Prof. William Uricchio

Co-Principal Investigator, Lead Researcher,
Artistic Director of Co-Creation Studio at MIT ODL

Katerina Cizek

Co-Principal Investigator, Director of MIT Open Documentary Lab

Sarah Wolozin

Field Study written by

Katerina Cizek

William Uricchio

Co-Authors

Juanita Anderson

Maria Aqui Carter

Detroit Narrative Agency

Thomas Allen Harris

Maori Holmes

Prof. Richard Lachman

Louis Massiah

Cara Mertes

Sara Rafsky

Michèle Stephenson

Amelia Winger-Bearskin

Sarah Wolozin

Interviews conducted by

Katerina Cizek

Sarah Wolozin

Josefina Buschmann

Sara Rafksy

Research

Deniz Tortum

Sue Ding

Sara Rafsky

Josefina Buschmann

Samuel Mendez

Kalila Shapiro

Beyza Boyacioglu

Visual Research

Josefina Buschmann

Samuel Mendez

DNA Original Photography

Kashira Dowridge

Art Design / Collages / Trailer

Helios Design Lab

MIT PubPub editors/developers

Catherine Ahearn

Travis Cohen

Image credits for collages/trailer

Folk Memory Project

Mirror| Mask

Iyeppo Repository

Priya’s Shakti

Editors

Carl Wilson

Suzanne Steele, PhD

Executive Summary Editor

Jay Pitter

Reviewers (and note, all interviewees were offered a chance to review the entire draft document as well)

Prof. Richard Lachman

Prof. Elizabeth Miller

Kamal Sinclair

Prof. Mandy Rose

Sam Gregory

Monique Simard

Gerry Flahive

Prof. Patricia Aufderheide

Jessica Clarke

Special Thanks to

Cara Mertes

Lauren Pabst

Kathy Im

Chi-hui Yang

Salome Asega

Barbara Powell

Jessica Clark

Claudia Romano

Andrew Whitacre

Gabriella Horvath

Sarah E. Smith

Prof. Charles Falzon

Prof. Richard Lachman

Prof. Charles Davis

ill weaver

paige watikins

Kamal Sinclair

Prof. Elizabeth Miller

Sean Dixon

also special thanks to:

Hot Docs

CPH:DOX

Sundance Stories of Change

Allied Media Conference

MIT-CMS/W

i-Docs

B: METHODS

In the interest of accountability, we acknowledge that due to institutional constraints and proximity, this study has two primary authors — a scholar and a documentarian — who are not living at the social locations reflective of where some of this work emerges from.

To begin to address these constraints, our approach to this work was designed to reflect multiple perspectives. Our research team was multidisciplinary, comprised of journalists, technologists, placemakers, researchers, and students who are concerned with the history, relevance and opportunity of collective methods. Additionally, we intentionally sought out the experti se of people from historically marginalized communities from within and outside academia. We invited co-authors to write chapters and participate in the conversations, and in one case we were invited to enter into a written community benefit agreement. Finally, we embarked on an extensive participatory reviewing and editing phase of this document.

We used a hybrid set of methods, with a first phase of exploratory, open-ended, one-on-one interviews with key practitioners and stakeholders (including a snowball methodology to help identify other potential participants/projects). We combined this approach with a second phase informed by participatory design that involved group discussions. The geographic scope of the project was significantly limited to North America although several projects and people reside elsewhere in the world. Further, many participants referenced work tied to their ancestral and diasporic communities.

Some of the questions posed in this study are based on 20 years of the team’s co-creative experience. This includes Katerina Cizek’s decade-long sojourn at the National Film Board of Canada where she worked on two long-form co-creative documentary projects which involved in-person and on-line communities, and were inter-disciplinary, as well as involving non-human systems. After Professor William Uricchio and director Sarah Wolozin invited Cizek to join the MIT Open Documentary Lab as a visiting artist in 2015, the team soon recognized a need for a hub to document, research, incubate, and support co-creative practices. Work on the Co-Creation Studio was begun with seed funding from MacArthur Foundation, with the idea and funding for this field study originating with JustFilms at the Ford Foundation.

The team sought to take positive measures to arrive at a field study that is reflective, as much as possible, of a wide range of worthy work, of politically challenging content, and actionable tools. This field study sought to:

  • Document historical and contemporary co-creation projects;

  • Identify risks and tensions as well as practical approaches;

  • Co-define co-creation practice and principles;

  • Highlight types of co-creation occurring across media disciplines and adjacent fields; and

  • Showcase exceptional projects.

Most importantly, this worked is shaped by many. Author and place-maker Jay Pitter guided the MIT symposium, and contributed invaluable key questions as well as a framework for the Executive Summary. Further, this report includes chapters that highlight the first-person voices of the Detroit Narrative Agency (DNA), Amelia Winger-Bearskin, Louis Massiah, and an extended excerpt from a conversation between Thomas All a n Harris, Michèle Stephenson, Maori Holmes, Maria Agui Carter, and Juanita Anderson. The report also features papers and Spotlights (case studies) written by Sarah Wolozin, Dr. Richard Lachman, and Sara Rafsky. The report is polyvocal in that it is primarily built of direct quotes from over 100 interviews and discussions .

Approach

This field study is based on individual interviews, group discussions, focus groups, a literature review, and the development of a project database. We also held a larger convening, which included facilitated breakout sessions. We conducted formal, open-ended interviews with 99 individuals, and 10 group discussions and/or focus groups, involving 71 people (some were had also been interviewed individually), between July 2017 and Dec 2018. A total of 160 individuals participated in the study. All interviews were audio-recorded, transcribed, and coded according to themes. The draft manuscript was also peer-reviewed and made accessible for review to all participants quoted in the study.

In the first phase of the study, we conducted individual interviews, reviewed literature and projects, and held group discussions with projects identified as case studies.

The participants in this phase were identified as key informants (via a snowball methodology) and as diverse experts in co-creative methodologies. We sought diverse participants in terms of gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, and educational background. The participants were drawn mostly from the U.S. and Canada although some interviewees reside elsewhere. These transcripts were coded to identify key themes and to distill recommendations.

During this phase, we also undertook a co-design and co-research process with DNA who invited us to participate in a community benefits agreement process (for details, see Appendices for the agreement). This agreement spelled out the terms of how we would co-design research questions, how together we would conduct group interviews, as well as outlining an approval process with all participants for all images and words used in the final document. On DNA’s request we adapted the MIT consent forms. We also identified the terms of how the budget would be allocated, who would be involved in our workshops, and how money would be spent while the MIT team was in Detroit (for example, prioritizing Black-owned suppliers, hotels, caterers). Our work together resulted in three group interviews, two photo sessions, and two multi-day mentoring workshops to support the development of the DNA films. Under this agreement and budget, we invited renowned filmmakers Lisa Jackson and Michèle Stephenson to join us, to give master classes, screenings, and to mentor filmmaking teams in Detroit. The budget also covered the travel and accommodation for DNA’s filmmakers to come to the MIT Symposium in September 2018 to participate and present the work.

In the second phase of the study, we assembled small focus groups at six larger industry convenings to review the key themes identified from the individual interviews. We also held a larger convening, Collective Wisdom, at MIT in September 2018, where we held 12 facilitated breakout discussions. These conversations were documented by facilitators and summarized by Dr. Richard Lachman. Additionally, we held a group discussion facilitated by Jay Pitter to close a conversation about Co-Creation and Racial Justice that emerged at the convening.

During our review phase, we asked 20 people to review the document, and offered all participants who we quoted to have access to the draft for their comments and review. All participants signed informed consent forms, and the research team also signed a community benefits agreement with Detroit Narrative Agency, to outline the terms of the research.

We collected and analyzed secondary data, including the development of a database of 261 organizations and projects, and developed a reading l ist of 222 publi cations. As additional research output, we also created visualizations, interactive tools to further explore study data and findings such as associated terms, and the database of projects. We will continue to publish longer selections from the interviews we conducted, and will open our publications for moderated reader comments as a means of continuing the conversations.

As there is no determined definition of the field’s boundaries, and no widely accepted characterization of participants in the field, it was impossible to conduct a random selection of individuals. Therefore, as with any non-random sample, our findings should not be assumed to be representative of the entire field.

C: LIST of Individual Interviews

First Name

Last Name

Affiliation

Date of Interview

Carmen

Aguilar y Wedge

Co-founder, Experience Designer, Creative Director, Hyphen Labs

Oct 18 2018

Memo

Akten

Computational Artist and Researcher

Feb 5 2018

Afua

Akua

Musician, Media Artist; Third World Newsreel, Board Member

Dec 27 2017

Christopher

Allen

UnionDocs Founder, Executive Artistic Director

Sept 29 2017

Macky

Alston

Documentary Filmmaker

via email, 2018

Shirin

Anlen

Narrative Technologist

May 17, 2018

Salome

Asega

Visual Artist and Researcher; Ford Foundation Creativity and Free Expression Technology Fellow

June 18 2018

Joseph

Ayerle

Artist, Photographer, Filmmaker, Author

via email, August 2018

Ashley

Baccus-Clark Sanders

Co-founder, Creative Director, Hyphen Labs; speculative neuroscientist

Oct 18 2018

Sarah

Bassett

Director of Urbanism and Founder at Peoples Culture; Artist, Fireflies

July 18 2018

Emily

Bell

Founding Director, Tow Centre for Journalism

Aug 22 2018

David

Bowen

Artist

Aug 24 2018

Jessica

Brillhart

Immersive Director, writer, and theorist

May 25 2018

Malachy

Browne

Senior Story Producer, The New York Times

Oct 31 2017

Paolo

Cardini

Associate Professor of industrial design, Rhode Island School of Design

Nov 30 2017

Vincent

Carelli

Founder and Director, Video nas Aldeias; Documentary Filmmaker

Nov 3 2017

Sougwen

Chung

Artist and technologist; Resident at New Museum, Google, Bell Labs

Oct 24 2018

Jessica

Clark

Founder/Director, Dot Connector Studio

Oct 10 2017

Matthew

Claudel

Architect, Designer, Urban planner, Technologist

Oct 6 2017

Toby

Coffey

Head of Digital Development, National Theatre

May 19 2018

Simon

Colton

Professor of Computational Creativity at Goldsmiths College, University of London

Sept 7 2018

David

Cope

Musician, AI composer

Aug 22 2018

Sasha

Costanza-Chock

Associate Professor of Civic Media, MIT; cofounder, Research Action Design

March 23 2018

Heather

Croall

Director and CEO at Adelaide Fringe

Oct 24 2017

Gina

Czarnecki

Artist, Consultant and Founding Director, The Koffin Company Ltd.

May 15 2018

Andre

Deak

Specialist in new languages & innovation at Liquid Media Lab; Professor at ESPM

Oct 10 2017

Stephanie

Dinkins

Transdisciplinary AI Artist

Aug 9 2018

Fred

Dust

Former Partner at IDEO, Designer, Author

Jan 25 2018

Ernest

Edmonds

Multidisciplinary artist and computer scientist

Aug 15 2018

Yasmin

Eleyat

Co-Founder and CMO, Scatter

July 13 2018

Gerry

Flahive

Writer, Producer Consultant, Owner at Modern Story

Dec 20 2017

Sam

Ford

Director of Cultural Intelligence, Simon &Schuster

Oct 30 2017

Jonathan

Franz

Lead producer, Director of Photography, Edge of the Knife

Sept 13 2017

Jennifer

Gabrys

Chair in Media, Culture, and Environment, University of Cambridge

Aug 17 2018

Babitha

George

Partner, Quicksand

Nov 15 2017

Jennifer

Gradecki

Artist-theorist; Assistant Professor at Northeastern University

Aug 24 2018

Sam

Gregory

Program director of Witness

Sept 26 2017

Alexandra

Halkin

Director, Americas Media Initiative; Co-founder Chiapas Media Project

Nov 22 2017

Domhnaill

Hernon

VP, Head of Experiments in Art and Technology at Nokia Bell Labs

Aug 17 2018

WhiteFeather

Hunter

Artist/Researcher working with biological systems

Aug 22 2018

Tabitha

Jackson

Director of the Documentary Film Program at Sundance Institute

Oct 16 2017

Lisa

Jackson

Filmmaker

Jan 26, 2018

Anandana

Kapur

Filmmaker and social scientist

Oct 24 2017

Heather

Kelley

Media artist and video game designer

Aug 20 2018

Judy

Kibinge

Filmmaker, Founder of East African Documentary Film Fund (DOCUBOX)

via email, April 2018

Ingrid

Kopp

Co-Director, Electric South

Sept 29 2017

Julia

Kumari Drapkin

CEO and Founder, ISeeChange

June 21 2018

Agnieszka

Kurant

Conceptual Interdisciplinary Artist

July 18 2018

Lucas

LaRochelle

Multidisciplinary Designer, Srtist, and Researcher

June 5 2018

Michelle

Latimer

Filmmaker, Actor, Director

May 3 2018

Sheila

Leddy

Executive Director, The Fledgling Fund

July 10 2018

Grace

Lee

Filmmaker

July 10

Anita

Lee

Executive Producer, English Program (Ontario Centre), National Film Board of Canada

Oct 1 2018

Wendy

Levy

Executive Director, Alliance for Media Arts + Culture; Founder/director of New Arts Axis

August 18 2017, Dec 21 2017

Jason

Lewis

University Research Chair in Computational Media and the Indigenous Future Imaginary at Concordia University; Co-director, Aboriginal Territories in Cyberspace

May 8 2018

Loira

Limball

Vice-President, Firelight Media

July 23 2018

Fei

Liu

Artist

Aug 20 2018

Cynthia

Lopez

Executive Director of New York Women in Film & Television

July 5 2018

Jennifer

MacArthur

Founder, Borderline Media, Co-Founder Impact Producers Group

Oct 17 2017

Carlos

Martinas de la Serna

Program Director, Committee to Protect Journalists

May 29 2018

Louis

Massiah

Executive Director, Scribe Video Center

Dec 20 2018

Jonathan

May

Arts Programme Manager, Creative Economy at British Council

Oct 27 2017

Lauren

McCarthy

Artist and Programmer

Aug 24 2018

Jonathan

McCormack

Artist

August 16 2018

Jigar

Mehta

Video journalist, documentary filmmaker; Co-creator of 18 Days in Egypt

Oct 12 2017

Cara

Mertes

Director, JustFilms at Ford Foundation

Via email, Dec 2018

Elizabeth

Miller

Documentary maker; Professor of Communication Studies, Concordia University

August 25, 2017

Opeyemi

Olukemi

Executive Producer, POV Spark; Vice President, Interactive at American Documentary

Nov 9 2017

Stephanie

Pareira

Director, NEW INC at New Museum of Contemporary Art

July 6 2018

Lisa

Parks

Professor of Comparative Media Studies, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Jan 3 2018

Andre

Paz

Researcher and creative director of interactive documentaries; professor at UNIRIO; editorial coordinator bug404 .

Nov 3 2017

Nick

Pilarski

Artist, Fireflies

July 18 2018

Michael

Premo

Artist, Photo Journalist, FIlmmaker, Storyline

Mar 1, 2018

Helen

Pritchard

Head of Digital Arts Computing and Lecturer in Computing at Goldsmiths, University of London

Aug 24 2018

Mandy

Rose

Associate Professor, University of West England’s School of Film & Journalism; Co-director, i-Docs;Director, Digital Cultures Research Center

Sept 21 2018

Liz

Rosenthal

Founder and CEO, Power to the Pixel; Programmer, Venice Film Festival virtual reality section

Oct 24 2017

James

Rutenbeck

Filmmaker

July 19 2018

Leonie

Sandercock

Co-writer, Edge of the Knife ; Professor at the School of Community and Regional Planning, University of British Columbia

Sept 24 2017

Ellen

Schneider

Founding Director, Active Voice Lab

May 30 2018

Ana

Serrano

Chief Digital Officer, Canadian Film Center; Managing Director, IDEABOOST

June 29 2018

Monique

Simard

Former CEO of SODEC; former Director of French Programming at the National Film Board of Canada , Member of the Federal Broadcasting and Telecommunications Legislative Review Pnael

March 2 2018

Kamal

Sinclair

Director, Sundance Institute’s New Frontier Lab Programs

August 23, 2017

Caroline

Sinder

Artist

Aug 22 2018

Stephen

Smith

Executive Director, University of Southern California Shoah Foundation

April 11 2018

Lina

Srivastava

Founder and Director, Creative Impact and Experience Lab; Co-founder, Regarding Humanity

June 27 2018

Ece

Tankal

Creative Director, Architect; Co-founder, Co-Captain at Hyphen Labs

Oct 18 2018

Tzara

Tristana

Danish Film Institute

Dec 18 2018

Lynette

Wallworth

Artist, Director

Aug 6 2018

Lance

Weiler

Artist; Founding Member and Director, Digital Storytelling Lab at Columbia University

June 29 2018

Bruno

Weis

Communications Coordinator, ISA (Instituto Socioambiental)

Nov 1 2017

Hank

Willis Thomas

Conceptual Artist

July 7 2018

Amelia

Winger-Bearskin

Director of Product, Decoded; Founding Executive Director, IDEA New Rochelle

May 23, 2018

Samim

Winiger

AI artist

Aug 22 2018

Tricia

Wong

Anthropologist

Jan 5 2018

Mengqi

Zhang

Filmmaker, dancer, The Memory Project

June 12 2018

Patricia

Zimmermann

Author, Historian, Theorist; Professor of Screen Studies, School of Communications at Ithaca College

May 24 2018

Ethan

Zuckerman

Associate Professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Director, Center for Civic Media at MIT Media Lab

Nov 13 2017

Marina

Zurkow

Media Artist; Faculty member,Interactive Telecommunications Program at New York University

Aug 22 2018

Cade

Project lead, Data Detox at Tactical Technology Collective

Aug 23 2018

D: LIST of Group Interviews

Date

Name

Location

Dec 11 2017

Group Interview by DNA about DNA (allied Media Projects staff)

Detroit, Michigan

Jenny 

Lee

ill

weaver

paige

wakins

morgan

willis

Date

Name

Location

Dec 13 2017

Group Interview by DNA about DNA (fellows)

Detroit, Michigan

ill

weaver

paige

watkins

Willie Orlando

Ford

Bree Gant

Gant

Alicia

Diaz

Cierra

Burks

Natasha

Tamate Weiss

Atieno

Nyar Kasagam

Date

Name

Location

Focus Group facilitated by Sarah Wolozin at

CPH: DOX, Copenhagen DK

Daniel

Oxenhandler

Kristian

Martini

Suvi

Helminen

Date

Name

Location

March 22, 2018

Focus Group facilitated by William Uricchio

i-Docs, Bristol UK

Kate

Nash

Liz

Miller

Brian

Winston

Michelle

Hessell

Mandy

Rose

Paolo

Favero

Date

Name

Location

April 11, 2018

Focus Group facilitated by Katerina Cizek

Skoll World Forum, Oxford, UK

Tabitha

Jackson

Sundance Institute

Scarlett

Robertson

Sundance Institute

Richard

Perez

Sundance Institute

Fred

Dust

IDEO

David

Young

Ai Designer, New School

Megan

Chapman

Co-Founder / Co-Director, Justice & Empowerment Initiatives

Bisola

Temitope Akinmuyiwa,

Community Paralegal, Nigeria, Justice & Empowerment Initiatives

Topaz

Adizes

Creative Director, Skin Deep

Judy

Kapinge

Director, Docubox

Ellen

Schneider

Sohini

Bhattacharya

Breakthrough

Patti

Parson

PBS Newshour/Managing Producer

Brett

Gaylor

Mozilla Foundation, filmmaker

Date

Name

Location

April 24, 2018

Focus Group at MIT ODL

Cambridge, Mass

Eleanor

Whitley

Marshmallow Laser Feast

Sandra

Rodriguez

Scholar, Artist, MIT open Documentary Lab

Ersin

Han Ersin

Marshmallow Laser Feast

Cindy

Bishop

Technologist, Center for Civic Media, MIT Open Documentary Lab

Danny

Goldfield

Photographer, MIT Open Documentary Lab

Rashin

Fahandej

Artist, MIT Open Documentary Lab

Libby

Falck

Student, MIT CMS

Anandana

Kapur

Artist, MIT Open Documentary Lab

Minah

Worley

Producer, MIT Open Documentary Lab

Carles

Sora

Artist and Scholar, MIT Open Documentary Lab

Josefina

Buschmann

Graduate Student, MIT CMS, MIT Open Documentary Lab

Sultan

Shariff

Graduate Student, MIT CMS

Date

Name

Location

April 30, 2018

Focus Group facilitated by Katerina Cizek

Hot Docs, Toronto Ontario

Cara

Mertes

Just Films, Ford Foundation

Chi-Hui

Yang

Just Films, Ford Foundation

Assia

Boundaoui

Filmmaker

Jay

Pitter

Placemaker, Author

Samara

Grace

Filmmaker

Elizabeth

Radshaw

Hot Doc Film Festival

Lisa

Jackson

Filmmaker

Svetla

Turnin

Cinema Politica

Hao

Wu

Filmmaker

Elan

Bogarin

Filmmaker

Jonathan

Bogarin

Filmmaker

Troy

Herion

FIlmmaker

Claire

Aguilar

International Documentary Association

Rashin

Fahande

Artist, Fellow at MIT Open Documentary Lab

Date

Name

Location

June 16, 2018

large focus group facilitated by Sarah Wolozin and Katerina Cizek

Allied Media Conference, Detroit

Date

Name

Location

Sept 22, 2018

Collective Wisdom Symposium Breakouts facilitated by Dr. Richard Lachman

Facilitators

Brett Story,

Filmmaker, Professor, Ryerson University

Elizabeth Miller

Filmmaker, Professor, Concordia University

Mandy Rose

Professor, Bristol University

Assia Boundaoui

Filmmaker

Blake Fitzpatrick,

Professor, Ryerson University

Kathryn McKenzie

Ryerson University

Henry Navarro

Professor, Ryerson University

Jessica Clark

Dot Connector Studio

Michael Premo

Filmmaker

Josefina Buschmann

RA MIT Open Documentary Lab, Graduate Student, CMS

Cindy Bishop

Technologist, MIt Center for Civic Media

Rashin Fahandej

Artist, Fellow at MIT Open Documentary Lab

Date

Name

Location

Dec 14, 2018

Round Table Group Discussion designed and facilitated by Jay Pitter

Michèle Stephenson

Filmmaker, Author, Educator

Thomas All a n Harris

Filmmaker, Educator

Maria Agui Carter

Filmmaker, Professor T Emerson

Maori Holmes

Filmmaker, Curator, BlackStar Festival

Juanita Anderson

Filmmaker, Professor, Wayne State University

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
