Credits, Methods, List of Interviews and Group Discussions

A: CREDITS

This research and field study was made possible by the contributions of many individuals and organizations.

It was funded by Just Films of Ford Foundation, John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, with contributions from Ryerson University, IMMERSE, and MIT Comparative Media Studies/Writing.

Principal Investigator, MIT Open Documentary Lab Prof. William Uricchio Co-Principal Investigator, Lead Researcher,

Artistic Director of Co-Creation Studio at MIT ODL Katerina Cizek Co-Principal Investigator, Director of MIT Open Documentary Lab Sarah Wolozin Field Study written by Katerina Cizek William Uricchio Co-Authors Juanita Anderson Maria Aqui Carter Detroit Narrative Agency Thomas Allen Harris Maori Holmes Prof. Richard Lachman Louis Massiah Cara Mertes Sara Rafsky Michèle Stephenson Amelia Winger-Bearskin Sarah Wolozin Interviews conducted by Katerina Cizek Sarah Wolozin Josefina Buschmann Sara Rafksy Research Deniz Tortum Sue Ding Sara Rafsky Josefina Buschmann Samuel Mendez Kalila Shapiro Beyza Boyacioglu Visual Research Josefina Buschmann Samuel Mendez DNA Original Photography Kashira Dowridge Art Design / Collages / Trailer Helios Design Lab MIT PubPub editors/developers Catherine Ahearn Travis Cohen Image credits for collages/trailer Folk Memory Project Mirror| Mask Iyeppo Repository Priya’s Shakti Editors Carl Wilson Suzanne Steele, PhD Executive Summary Editor Jay Pitter Reviewers (and note, all interviewees were offered a chance to review the entire draft document as well) Prof. Richard Lachman Prof. Elizabeth Miller Kamal Sinclair Prof. Mandy Rose Sam Gregory Monique Simard Gerry Flahive Prof. Patricia Aufderheide Jessica Clarke Special Thanks to Cara Mertes Lauren Pabst Kathy Im Chi-hui Yang Salome Asega Barbara Powell Jessica Clark Claudia Romano Andrew Whitacre Gabriella Horvath Sarah E. Smith Prof. Charles Falzon Prof. Richard Lachman Prof. Charles Davis ill weaver paige watikins Kamal Sinclair Prof. Elizabeth Miller Sean Dixon also special thanks to: Hot Docs CPH:DOX Sundance Stories of Change Allied Media Conference MIT-CMS/W i-Docs

B: METHODS

In the interest of accountability, we acknowledge that due to institutional constraints and proximity, this study has two primary authors — a scholar and a documentarian — who are not living at the social locations reflective of where some of this work emerges from.

To begin to address these constraints, our approach to this work was designed to reflect multiple perspectives. Our research team was multidisciplinary, comprised of journalists, technologists, placemakers, researchers, and students who are concerned with the history, relevance and opportunity of collective methods. Additionally, we intentionally sought out the experti se of people from historically marginalized communities from within and outside academia. We invited co-authors to write chapters and participate in the conversations, and in one case we were invited to enter into a written community benefit agreement. Finally, we embarked on an extensive participatory reviewing and editing phase of this document.

We used a hybrid set of methods, with a first phase of exploratory, open-ended, one-on-one interviews with key practitioners and stakeholders (including a snowball methodology to help identify other potential participants/projects). We combined this approach with a second phase informed by participatory design that involved group discussions. The geographic scope of the project was significantly limited to North America although several projects and people reside elsewhere in the world. Further, many participants referenced work tied to their ancestral and diasporic communities.

Some of the questions posed in this study are based on 20 years of the team’s co-creative experience. This includes Katerina Cizek’s decade-long sojourn at the National Film Board of Canada where she worked on two long-form co-creative documentary projects which involved in-person and on-line communities, and were inter-disciplinary, as well as involving non-human systems. After Professor William Uricchio and director Sarah Wolozin invited Cizek to join the MIT Open Documentary Lab as a visiting artist in 2015, the team soon recognized a need for a hub to document, research, incubate, and support co-creative practices. Work on the Co-Creation Studio was begun with seed funding from MacArthur Foundation, with the idea and funding for this field study originating with JustFilms at the Ford Foundation.

The team sought to take positive measures to arrive at a field study that is reflective, as much as possible, of a wide range of worthy work, of politically challenging content, and actionable tools. This field study sought to:

Document historical and contemporary co-creation projects;

Identify risks and tensions as well as practical approaches;

Co-define co-creation practice and principles;

Highlight types of co-creation occurring across media disciplines and adjacent fields; and

Showcase exceptional projects.

Most importantly, this worked is shaped by many. Author and place-maker Jay Pitter guided the MIT symposium, and contributed invaluable key questions as well as a framework for the Executive Summary. Further, this report includes chapters that highlight the first-person voices of the Detroit Narrative Agency (DNA), Amelia Winger-Bearskin, Louis Massiah, and an extended excerpt from a conversation between Thomas All a n Harris, Michèle Stephenson, Maori Holmes, Maria Agui Carter, and Juanita Anderson. The report also features papers and Spotlights (case studies) written by Sarah Wolozin, Dr. Richard Lachman, and Sara Rafsky. The report is polyvocal in that it is primarily built of direct quotes from over 100 interviews and discussions .

Approach

This field study is based on individual interviews, group discussions, focus groups, a literature review, and the development of a project database. We also held a larger convening, which included facilitated breakout sessions. We conducted formal, open-ended interviews with 99 individuals, and 10 group discussions and/or focus groups, involving 71 people (some were had also been interviewed individually), between July 2017 and Dec 2018. A total of 160 individuals participated in the study. All interviews were audio-recorded, transcribed, and coded according to themes. The draft manuscript was also peer-reviewed and made accessible for review to all participants quoted in the study.

In the first phase of the study, we conducted individual interviews, reviewed literature and projects, and held group discussions with projects identified as case studies.

The participants in this phase were identified as key informants (via a snowball methodology) and as diverse experts in co-creative methodologies. We sought diverse participants in terms of gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, and educational background. The participants were drawn mostly from the U.S. and Canada although some interviewees reside elsewhere. These transcripts were coded to identify key themes and to distill recommendations.

During this phase, we also undertook a co-design and co-research process with DNA who invited us to participate in a community benefits agreement process (for details, see Appendices for the agreement). This agreement spelled out the terms of how we would co-design research questions, how together we would conduct group interviews, as well as outlining an approval process with all participants for all images and words used in the final document. On DNA’s request we adapted the MIT consent forms. We also identified the terms of how the budget would be allocated, who would be involved in our workshops, and how money would be spent while the MIT team was in Detroit (for example, prioritizing Black-owned suppliers, hotels, caterers). Our work together resulted in three group interviews, two photo sessions, and two multi-day mentoring workshops to support the development of the DNA films. Under this agreement and budget, we invited renowned filmmakers Lisa Jackson and Michèle Stephenson to join us, to give master classes, screenings, and to mentor filmmaking teams in Detroit. The budget also covered the travel and accommodation for DNA’s filmmakers to come to the MIT Symposium in September 2018 to participate and present the work.

In the second phase of the study, we assembled small focus groups at six larger industry convenings to review the key themes identified from the individual interviews. We also held a larger convening, Collective Wisdom, at MIT in September 2018, where we held 12 facilitated breakout discussions. These conversations were documented by facilitators and summarized by Dr. Richard Lachman. Additionally, we held a group discussion facilitated by Jay Pitter to close a conversation about Co-Creation and Racial Justice that emerged at the convening.

During our review phase, we asked 20 people to review the document, and offered all participants who we quoted to have access to the draft for their comments and review. All participants signed informed consent forms, and the research team also signed a community benefits agreement with Detroit Narrative Agency, to outline the terms of the research.

We collected and analyzed secondary data, including the development of a database of 261 organizations and projects, and developed a reading l ist of 222 publi cations. As additional research output, we also created visualizations, interactive tools to further explore study data and findings such as associated terms, and the database of projects. We will continue to publish longer selections from the interviews we conducted, and will open our publications for moderated reader comments as a means of continuing the conversations.

As there is no determined definition of the field’s boundaries, and no widely accepted characterization of participants in the field, it was impossible to conduct a random selection of individuals. Therefore, as with any non-random sample, our findings should not be assumed to be representative of the entire field.

C: LIST of Individual Interviews

First Name Last Name Affiliation Date of Interview Carmen Aguilar y Wedge Co-founder, Experience Designer, Creative Director, Hyphen Labs Oct 18 2018 Memo Akten Computational Artist and Researcher Feb 5 2018 Afua Akua Musician, Media Artist; Third World Newsreel, Board Member Dec 27 2017 Christopher Allen UnionDocs Founder, Executive Artistic Director Sept 29 2017 Macky Alston Documentary Filmmaker via email, 2018 Shirin Anlen Narrative Technologist May 17, 2018 Salome Asega Visual Artist and Researcher; Ford Foundation Creativity and Free Expression Technology Fellow June 18 2018 Joseph Ayerle Artist, Photographer, Filmmaker, Author via email, August 2018 Ashley Baccus-Clark Sanders Co-founder, Creative Director, Hyphen Labs; speculative neuroscientist Oct 18 2018 Sarah Bassett Director of Urbanism and Founder at Peoples Culture; Artist, Fireflies July 18 2018 Emily Bell Founding Director, Tow Centre for Journalism Aug 22 2018 David Bowen Artist Aug 24 2018 Jessica Brillhart Immersive Director, writer, and theorist May 25 2018 Malachy Browne Senior Story Producer, The New York Times Oct 31 2017 Paolo Cardini Associate Professor of industrial design, Rhode Island School of Design Nov 30 2017 Vincent Carelli Founder and Director, Video nas Aldeias; Documentary Filmmaker Nov 3 2017 Sougwen Chung Artist and technologist; Resident at New Museum, Google, Bell Labs Oct 24 2018 Jessica Clark Founder/Director, Dot Connector Studio Oct 10 2017 Matthew Claudel Architect, Designer, Urban planner, Technologist Oct 6 2017 Toby Coffey Head of Digital Development, National Theatre May 19 2018 Simon Colton Professor of Computational Creativity at Goldsmiths College, University of London Sept 7 2018 David Cope Musician, AI composer Aug 22 2018 Sasha Costanza-Chock Associate Professor of Civic Media, MIT; cofounder, Research Action Design March 23 2018 Heather Croall Director and CEO at Adelaide Fringe Oct 24 2017 Gina Czarnecki Artist, Consultant and Founding Director, The Koffin Company Ltd. May 15 2018 Andre Deak Specialist in new languages & innovation at Liquid Media Lab; Professor at ESPM Oct 10 2017 Stephanie Dinkins Transdisciplinary AI Artist Aug 9 2018 Fred Dust Former Partner at IDEO, Designer, Author Jan 25 2018 Ernest Edmonds Multidisciplinary artist and computer scientist Aug 15 2018 Yasmin Eleyat Co-Founder and CMO, Scatter July 13 2018 Gerry Flahive Writer, Producer Consultant, Owner at Modern Story Dec 20 2017 Sam Ford Director of Cultural Intelligence, Simon &Schuster Oct 30 2017 Jonathan Franz Lead producer, Director of Photography, Edge of the Knife Sept 13 2017 Jennifer Gabrys Chair in Media, Culture, and Environment, University of Cambridge Aug 17 2018 Babitha George Partner, Quicksand Nov 15 2017 Jennifer Gradecki Artist-theorist; Assistant Professor at Northeastern University Aug 24 2018 Sam Gregory Program director of Witness Sept 26 2017 Alexandra Halkin Director, Americas Media Initiative; Co-founder Chiapas Media Project Nov 22 2017 Domhnaill Hernon VP, Head of Experiments in Art and Technology at Nokia Bell Labs Aug 17 2018 WhiteFeather Hunter Artist/Researcher working with biological systems Aug 22 2018 Tabitha Jackson Director of the Documentary Film Program at Sundance Institute Oct 16 2017 Lisa Jackson Filmmaker Jan 26, 2018 Anandana Kapur Filmmaker and social scientist Oct 24 2017 Heather Kelley Media artist and video game designer Aug 20 2018 Judy Kibinge Filmmaker, Founder of East African Documentary Film Fund (DOCUBOX) via email, April 2018 Ingrid Kopp Co-Director, Electric South Sept 29 2017 Julia Kumari Drapkin CEO and Founder, ISeeChange June 21 2018 Agnieszka Kurant Conceptual Interdisciplinary Artist July 18 2018 Lucas LaRochelle Multidisciplinary Designer, Srtist, and Researcher June 5 2018 Michelle Latimer Filmmaker, Actor, Director May 3 2018 Sheila Leddy Executive Director, The Fledgling Fund July 10 2018 Grace Lee Filmmaker July 10 Anita Lee Executive Producer, English Program (Ontario Centre), National Film Board of Canada Oct 1 2018 Wendy Levy Executive Director, Alliance for Media Arts + Culture; Founder/director of New Arts Axis August 18 2017, Dec 21 2017 Jason Lewis University Research Chair in Computational Media and the Indigenous Future Imaginary at Concordia University; Co-director, Aboriginal Territories in Cyberspace May 8 2018 Loira Limball Vice-President, Firelight Media July 23 2018 Fei Liu Artist Aug 20 2018 Cynthia Lopez Executive Director of New York Women in Film & Television July 5 2018 Jennifer MacArthur Founder, Borderline Media, Co-Founder Impact Producers Group Oct 17 2017 Carlos Martinas de la Serna Program Director, Committee to Protect Journalists May 29 2018 Louis Massiah Executive Director, Scribe Video Center Dec 20 2018 Jonathan May Arts Programme Manager, Creative Economy at British Council Oct 27 2017 Lauren McCarthy Artist and Programmer Aug 24 2018 Jonathan McCormack Artist August 16 2018 Jigar Mehta Video journalist, documentary filmmaker; Co-creator of 18 Days in Egypt Oct 12 2017 Cara Mertes Director, JustFilms at Ford Foundation Via email, Dec 2018 Elizabeth Miller Documentary maker; Professor of Communication Studies, Concordia University August 25, 2017 Opeyemi Olukemi Executive Producer, POV Spark; Vice President, Interactive at American Documentary Nov 9 2017 Stephanie Pareira Director, NEW INC at New Museum of Contemporary Art July 6 2018 Lisa Parks Professor of Comparative Media Studies, Massachusetts Institute of Technology Jan 3 2018 Andre Paz Researcher and creative director of interactive documentaries; professor at UNIRIO; editorial coordinator bug404 . Nov 3 2017 Nick Pilarski Artist, Fireflies July 18 2018 Michael Premo Artist, Photo Journalist, FIlmmaker, Storyline Mar 1, 2018 Helen Pritchard Head of Digital Arts Computing and Lecturer in Computing at Goldsmiths, University of London Aug 24 2018 Mandy Rose Associate Professor, University of West England’s School of Film & Journalism; Co-director, i-Docs;Director, Digital Cultures Research Center Sept 21 2018 Liz Rosenthal Founder and CEO, Power to the Pixel; Programmer, Venice Film Festival virtual reality section Oct 24 2017 James Rutenbeck Filmmaker July 19 2018 Leonie Sandercock Co-writer, Edge of the Knife ; Professor at the School of Community and Regional Planning, University of British Columbia Sept 24 2017 Ellen Schneider Founding Director, Active Voice Lab May 30 2018 Ana Serrano Chief Digital Officer, Canadian Film Center; Managing Director, IDEABOOST June 29 2018 Monique Simard Former CEO of SODEC; former Director of French Programming at the National Film Board of Canada , Member of the Federal Broadcasting and Telecommunications Legislative Review Pnael March 2 2018 Kamal Sinclair Director, Sundance Institute’s New Frontier Lab Programs August 23, 2017 Caroline Sinder Artist Aug 22 2018 Stephen Smith Executive Director, University of Southern California Shoah Foundation April 11 2018 Lina Srivastava Founder and Director, Creative Impact and Experience Lab; Co-founder, Regarding Humanity June 27 2018 Ece Tankal Creative Director, Architect; Co-founder, Co-Captain at Hyphen Labs Oct 18 2018 Tzara Tristana Danish Film Institute Dec 18 2018 Lynette Wallworth Artist, Director Aug 6 2018 Lance Weiler Artist; Founding Member and Director, Digital Storytelling Lab at Columbia University June 29 2018 Bruno Weis Communications Coordinator, ISA (Instituto Socioambiental) Nov 1 2017 Hank Willis Thomas Conceptual Artist July 7 2018 Amelia Winger-Bearskin Director of Product, Decoded; Founding Executive Director, IDEA New Rochelle May 23, 2018 Samim Winiger AI artist Aug 22 2018 Tricia Wong Anthropologist Jan 5 2018 Mengqi Zhang Filmmaker, dancer, The Memory Project June 12 2018 Patricia Zimmermann Author, Historian, Theorist; Professor of Screen Studies, School of Communications at Ithaca College May 24 2018 Ethan Zuckerman Associate Professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Director, Center for Civic Media at MIT Media Lab Nov 13 2017 Marina Zurkow Media Artist; Faculty member,Interactive Telecommunications Program at New York University Aug 22 2018 Cade Project lead, Data Detox at Tactical Technology Collective Aug 23 2018

D: LIST of Group Interviews

Date Name Location Dec 11 2017 Group Interview by DNA about DNA (allied Media Projects staff) Detroit, Michigan Jenny Lee ill weaver paige wakins morgan willis

Date Name Location Dec 13 2017 Group Interview by DNA about DNA (fellows) Detroit, Michigan ill weaver paige watkins Willie Orlando Ford Bree Gant Gant Alicia Diaz Cierra Burks Natasha Tamate Weiss Atieno Nyar Kasagam

Date Name Location Focus Group facilitated by Sarah Wolozin at CPH: DOX, Copenhagen DK Daniel Oxenhandler Kristian Martini Suvi Helminen

Date Name Location March 22, 2018 Focus Group facilitated by William Uricchio i-Docs, Bristol UK Kate Nash Liz Miller Brian Winston Michelle Hessell Mandy Rose Paolo Favero

Date Name Location April 11, 2018 Focus Group facilitated by Katerina Cizek Skoll World Forum, Oxford, UK Tabitha Jackson Sundance Institute Scarlett Robertson Sundance Institute Richard Perez Sundance Institute Fred Dust IDEO David Young Ai Designer, New School Megan Chapman Co-Founder / Co-Director, Justice & Empowerment Initiatives Bisola Temitope Akinmuyiwa, Community Paralegal, Nigeria, Justice & Empowerment Initiatives Topaz Adizes Creative Director, Skin Deep Judy Kapinge Director, Docubox Ellen Schneider Sohini Bhattacharya Breakthrough Patti Parson PBS Newshour/Managing Producer Brett Gaylor Mozilla Foundation, filmmaker

Date Name Location April 24, 2018 Focus Group at MIT ODL Cambridge, Mass Eleanor Whitley Marshmallow Laser Feast Sandra Rodriguez Scholar, Artist, MIT open Documentary Lab Ersin Han Ersin Marshmallow Laser Feast Cindy Bishop Technologist, Center for Civic Media, MIT Open Documentary Lab Danny Goldfield Photographer, MIT Open Documentary Lab Rashin Fahandej Artist, MIT Open Documentary Lab Libby Falck Student, MIT CMS Anandana Kapur Artist, MIT Open Documentary Lab Minah Worley Producer, MIT Open Documentary Lab Carles Sora Artist and Scholar, MIT Open Documentary Lab Josefina Buschmann Graduate Student, MIT CMS, MIT Open Documentary Lab Sultan Shariff Graduate Student, MIT CMS

Date Name Location April 30, 2018 Focus Group facilitated by Katerina Cizek Hot Docs, Toronto Ontario Cara Mertes Just Films, Ford Foundation Chi-Hui Yang Just Films, Ford Foundation Assia Boundaoui Filmmaker Jay Pitter Placemaker, Author Samara Grace Filmmaker Elizabeth Radshaw Hot Doc Film Festival Lisa Jackson Filmmaker Svetla Turnin Cinema Politica Hao Wu Filmmaker Elan Bogarin Filmmaker Jonathan Bogarin Filmmaker Troy Herion FIlmmaker Claire Aguilar International Documentary Association Rashin Fahande Artist, Fellow at MIT Open Documentary Lab

Date Name Location June 16, 2018 large focus group facilitated by Sarah Wolozin and Katerina Cizek Allied Media Conference, Detroit

Date Name Location Sept 22, 2018 Collective Wisdom Symposium Breakouts facilitated by Dr. Richard Lachman Facilitators Brett Story, Filmmaker, Professor, Ryerson University Elizabeth Miller Filmmaker, Professor, Concordia University Mandy Rose Professor, Bristol University Assia Boundaoui Filmmaker Blake Fitzpatrick, Professor, Ryerson University Kathryn McKenzie Ryerson University Henry Navarro Professor, Ryerson University Jessica Clark Dot Connector Studio Michael Premo Filmmaker Josefina Buschmann RA MIT Open Documentary Lab, Graduate Student, CMS Cindy Bishop Technologist, MIt Center for Civic Media Rashin Fahandej Artist, Fellow at MIT Open Documentary Lab