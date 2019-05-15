Credits, Methods, List of Interviews and Group Discussions

Location?
This research and field study was made possible by the contributions of many individuals and organizations.
It was funded by Just Films of Ford Foundation, John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, with contributions from Ryerson University, IMMERSE, and MIT Comparative Media Studies/Writing.
Principal Investigator, MIT Open Documentary Lab
Prof. William Uricchio
Co-Principal Investigator, Lead Researcher,
Katerina Cizek
Co-Principal Investigator, Director of MIT Open Documentary Lab
Sarah Wolozin
Field Study written by
Katerina Cizek
William Uricchio
Co-Authors
Juanita Anderson
Maria Aqui Carter
Detroit Narrative Agency
Thomas Allen Harris
Maori Holmes
Prof. Richard Lachman
Louis Massiah
Cara Mertes
Sara Rafsky
Michèle Stephenson
Amelia Winger-Bearskin
Sarah Wolozin
Interviews conducted by
Katerina Cizek
Sarah Wolozin
Josefina Buschmann
Sara Rafksy
Research
Deniz Tortum
Sue Ding
Sara Rafsky
Josefina Buschmann
Samuel Mendez
Kalila Shapiro
Beyza Boyacioglu
Visual Research
Josefina Buschmann
Samuel Mendez
DNA Original Photography
Kashira Dowridge
Art Design / Collages / Trailer
Helios Design Lab
MIT PubPub editors/developers
Catherine Ahearn
Travis Cohen
Image credits for collages/trailer
Folk Memory Project
Mirror| Mask
Iyeppo Repository
Priya’s Shakti
Editors
Carl Wilson
Suzanne Steele, PhD
Executive Summary Editor
Jay Pitter
Reviewers (and note, all interviewees were offered a chance to review the entire draft document as well)
Prof. Richard Lachman
Prof. Elizabeth Miller
Kamal Sinclair
Prof. Mandy Rose
Sam Gregory
Monique Simard
Gerry Flahive
Prof. Patricia Aufderheide
Jessica Clarke
Special Thanks to
Cara Mertes
Lauren Pabst
Kathy Im
Chi-hui Yang
Salome Asega
Barbara Powell
Jessica Clark
Claudia Romano
Andrew Whitacre
Gabriella Horvath
Sarah E. Smith
Prof. Charles Falzon
Prof. Richard Lachman
Prof. Charles Davis
ill weaver
paige watikins
Kamal Sinclair
Prof. Elizabeth Miller
Sean Dixon
also special thanks to:
Hot Docs
CPH:DOX
Sundance Stories of Change
Allied Media Conference
MIT-CMS/W
i-Docs
In the interest of accountability, we acknowledge that due to institutional constraints and proximity, this study has two primary authors — a scholar and a documentarian — who are not living at the social locations reflective of where some of this work emerges from.
To begin to address these constraints, our approach to this work was designed to reflect multiple perspectives. Our research team was multidisciplinary, comprised of journalists, technologists, placemakers, researchers, and students who are concerned with the history, relevance and opportunity of collective methods. Additionally, we intentionally sought out the experti se of people from historically marginalized communities from within and outside academia. We invited co-authors to write chapters and participate in the conversations, and in one case we were invited to enter into a written community benefit agreement. Finally, we embarked on an extensive participatory reviewing and editing phase of this document.
We used a hybrid set of methods, with a first phase of exploratory, open-ended, one-on-one interviews with key practitioners and stakeholders (including a snowball methodology to help identify other potential participants/projects). We combined this approach with a second phase informed by participatory design that involved group discussions. The geographic scope of the project was significantly limited to North America although several projects and people reside elsewhere in the world. Further, many participants referenced work tied to their ancestral and diasporic communities.
Some of the questions posed in this study are based on 20 years of the team’s co-creative experience. This includes Katerina Cizek’s decade-long sojourn at the National Film Board of Canada where she worked on two long-form co-creative documentary projects which involved in-person and on-line communities, and were inter-disciplinary, as well as involving non-human systems. After Professor William Uricchio and director Sarah Wolozin invited Cizek to join the MIT Open Documentary Lab as a visiting artist in 2015, the team soon recognized a need for a hub to document, research, incubate, and support co-creative practices. Work on the Co-Creation Studio was begun with seed funding from MacArthur Foundation, with the idea and funding for this field study originating with JustFilms at the Ford Foundation.
The team sought to take positive measures to arrive at a field study that is reflective, as much as possible, of a wide range of worthy work, of politically challenging content, and actionable tools. This field study sought to:
Document historical and contemporary co-creation projects;
Identify risks and tensions as well as practical approaches;
Co-define co-creation practice and principles;
Highlight types of co-creation occurring across media disciplines and adjacent fields; and
Showcase exceptional projects.
Most importantly, this worked is shaped by many. Author and place-maker Jay Pitter guided the MIT symposium, and contributed invaluable key questions as well as a framework for the Executive Summary. Further, this report includes chapters that highlight the first-person voices of the Detroit Narrative Agency (DNA), Amelia Winger-Bearskin, Louis Massiah, and an extended excerpt from a conversation between Thomas All a n Harris, Michèle Stephenson, Maori Holmes, Maria Agui Carter, and Juanita Anderson. The report also features papers and Spotlights (case studies) written by Sarah Wolozin, Dr. Richard Lachman, and Sara Rafsky. The report is polyvocal in that it is primarily built of direct quotes from over 100 interviews and discussions .
This field study is based on individual interviews, group discussions, focus groups, a literature review, and the development of a project database. We also held a larger convening, which included facilitated breakout sessions. We conducted formal, open-ended interviews with 99 individuals, and 10 group discussions and/or focus groups, involving 71 people (some were had also been interviewed individually), between July 2017 and Dec 2018. A total of 160 individuals participated in the study. All interviews were audio-recorded, transcribed, and coded according to themes. The draft manuscript was also peer-reviewed and made accessible for review to all participants quoted in the study.
In the first phase of the study, we conducted individual interviews, reviewed literature and projects, and held group discussions with projects identified as case studies.
The participants in this phase were identified as key informants (via a snowball methodology) and as diverse experts in co-creative methodologies. We sought diverse participants in terms of gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, and educational background. The participants were drawn mostly from the U.S. and Canada although some interviewees reside elsewhere. These transcripts were coded to identify key themes and to distill recommendations.
During this phase, we also undertook a co-design and co-research process with DNA who invited us to participate in a community benefits agreement process (for details, see Appendices for the agreement). This agreement spelled out the terms of how we would co-design research questions, how together we would conduct group interviews, as well as outlining an approval process with all participants for all images and words used in the final document. On DNA’s request we adapted the MIT consent forms. We also identified the terms of how the budget would be allocated, who would be involved in our workshops, and how money would be spent while the MIT team was in Detroit (for example, prioritizing Black-owned suppliers, hotels, caterers). Our work together resulted in three group interviews, two photo sessions, and two multi-day mentoring workshops to support the development of the DNA films. Under this agreement and budget, we invited renowned filmmakers Lisa Jackson and Michèle Stephenson to join us, to give master classes, screenings, and to mentor filmmaking teams in Detroit. The budget also covered the travel and accommodation for DNA’s filmmakers to come to the MIT Symposium in September 2018 to participate and present the work.
In the second phase of the study, we assembled small focus groups at six larger industry convenings to review the key themes identified from the individual interviews. We also held a larger convening, Collective Wisdom, at MIT in September 2018, where we held 12 facilitated breakout discussions. These conversations were documented by facilitators and summarized by Dr. Richard Lachman. Additionally, we held a group discussion facilitated by Jay Pitter to close a conversation about Co-Creation and Racial Justice that emerged at the convening.
During our review phase, we asked 20 people to review the document, and offered all participants who we quoted to have access to the draft for their comments and review. All participants signed informed consent forms, and the research team also signed a community benefits agreement with Detroit Narrative Agency, to outline the terms of the research.
We collected and analyzed secondary data, including the development of a database of 261 organizations and projects, and developed a reading l ist of 222 publi cations. As additional research output, we also created visualizations, interactive tools to further explore study data and findings such as associated terms, and the database of projects. We will continue to publish longer selections from the interviews we conducted, and will open our publications for moderated reader comments as a means of continuing the conversations.
As there is no determined definition of the field’s boundaries, and no widely accepted characterization of participants in the field, it was impossible to conduct a random selection of individuals. Therefore, as with any non-random sample, our findings should not be assumed to be representative of the entire field.
First Name
Last Name
Affiliation
Date of Interview
Carmen
Aguilar y Wedge
Co-founder, Experience Designer, Creative Director, Hyphen Labs
Oct 18 2018
Memo
Akten
Computational Artist and Researcher
Feb 5 2018
Afua
Akua
Musician, Media Artist; Third World Newsreel, Board Member
Dec 27 2017
Christopher
Allen
UnionDocs Founder, Executive Artistic Director
Sept 29 2017
Macky
Alston
Documentary Filmmaker
via email, 2018
Shirin
Anlen
Narrative Technologist
May 17, 2018
Salome
Asega
Visual Artist and Researcher; Ford Foundation Creativity and Free Expression Technology Fellow
June 18 2018
Joseph
Ayerle
Artist, Photographer, Filmmaker, Author
via email, August 2018
Ashley
Baccus-Clark Sanders
Co-founder, Creative Director, Hyphen Labs; speculative neuroscientist
Oct 18 2018
Sarah
Bassett
Director of Urbanism and Founder at Peoples Culture; Artist, Fireflies
July 18 2018
Emily
Bell
Founding Director, Tow Centre for Journalism
Aug 22 2018
David
Bowen
Artist
Aug 24 2018
Jessica
Brillhart
Immersive Director, writer, and theorist
May 25 2018
Malachy
Browne
Senior Story Producer, The New York Times
Oct 31 2017
Paolo
Cardini
Associate Professor of industrial design, Rhode Island School of Design
Nov 30 2017
Vincent
Carelli
Founder and Director, Video nas Aldeias; Documentary Filmmaker
Nov 3 2017
Sougwen
Chung
Artist and technologist; Resident at New Museum, Google, Bell Labs
Oct 24 2018
Jessica
Clark
Founder/Director, Dot Connector Studio
Oct 10 2017
Matthew
Claudel
Architect, Designer, Urban planner, Technologist
Oct 6 2017
Toby
Coffey
Head of Digital Development, National Theatre
May 19 2018
Simon
Colton
Professor of Computational Creativity at Goldsmiths College, University of London
Sept 7 2018
David
Cope
Musician, AI composer
Aug 22 2018
Sasha
Costanza-Chock
Associate Professor of Civic Media, MIT; cofounder, Research Action Design
March 23 2018
Heather
Croall
Director and CEO at Adelaide Fringe
Oct 24 2017
Gina
Czarnecki
Artist, Consultant and Founding Director, The Koffin Company Ltd.
May 15 2018
Andre
Deak
Specialist in new languages & innovation at Liquid Media Lab; Professor at ESPM
Oct 10 2017
Stephanie
Dinkins
Transdisciplinary AI Artist
Aug 9 2018
Fred
Dust
Former Partner at IDEO, Designer, Author
Jan 25 2018
Ernest
Edmonds
Multidisciplinary artist and computer scientist
Aug 15 2018
Yasmin
Eleyat
Co-Founder and CMO, Scatter
July 13 2018
Gerry
Flahive
Writer, Producer Consultant, Owner at Modern Story
Dec 20 2017
Sam
Ford
Director of Cultural Intelligence, Simon &Schuster
Oct 30 2017
Jonathan
Franz
Lead producer, Director of Photography, Edge of the Knife
Sept 13 2017
Jennifer
Gabrys
Chair in Media, Culture, and Environment, University of Cambridge
Aug 17 2018
Babitha
George
Partner, Quicksand
Nov 15 2017
Jennifer
Gradecki
Artist-theorist; Assistant Professor at Northeastern University
Aug 24 2018
Sam
Gregory
Program director of Witness
Sept 26 2017
Alexandra
Halkin
Director, Americas Media Initiative; Co-founder Chiapas Media Project
Nov 22 2017
Domhnaill
Hernon
VP, Head of Experiments in Art and Technology at Nokia Bell Labs
Aug 17 2018
WhiteFeather
Hunter
Artist/Researcher working with biological systems
Aug 22 2018
Tabitha
Jackson
Director of the Documentary Film Program at Sundance Institute
Oct 16 2017
Lisa
Jackson
Filmmaker
Jan 26, 2018
Anandana
Kapur
Filmmaker and social scientist
Oct 24 2017
Heather
Kelley
Media artist and video game designer
Aug 20 2018
Judy
Kibinge
Filmmaker, Founder of East African Documentary Film Fund (DOCUBOX)
via email, April 2018
Ingrid
Kopp
Co-Director, Electric South
Sept 29 2017
Julia
Kumari Drapkin
CEO and Founder, ISeeChange
June 21 2018
Agnieszka
Kurant
Conceptual Interdisciplinary Artist
July 18 2018
Lucas
LaRochelle
Multidisciplinary Designer, Srtist, and Researcher
June 5 2018
Michelle
Latimer
Filmmaker, Actor, Director
May 3 2018
Sheila
Leddy
Executive Director, The Fledgling Fund
July 10 2018
Grace
Lee
Filmmaker
July 10
Anita
Lee
Executive Producer, English Program (Ontario Centre), National Film Board of Canada
Oct 1 2018
Wendy
Levy
Executive Director, Alliance for Media Arts + Culture; Founder/director of New Arts Axis
August 18 2017, Dec 21 2017
Jason
Lewis
University Research Chair in Computational Media and the Indigenous Future Imaginary at Concordia University; Co-director, Aboriginal Territories in Cyberspace
May 8 2018
Loira
Limball
Vice-President, Firelight Media
July 23 2018
Fei
Liu
Artist
Aug 20 2018
Cynthia
Lopez
Executive Director of New York Women in Film & Television
July 5 2018
Jennifer
MacArthur
Founder, Borderline Media, Co-Founder Impact Producers Group
Oct 17 2017
Carlos
Martinas de la Serna
Program Director, Committee to Protect Journalists
May 29 2018
Louis
Massiah
Executive Director, Scribe Video Center
Dec 20 2018
Jonathan
May
Arts Programme Manager, Creative Economy at British Council
Oct 27 2017
Lauren
McCarthy
Artist and Programmer
Aug 24 2018
Jonathan
McCormack
Artist
August 16 2018
Jigar
Mehta
Video journalist, documentary filmmaker; Co-creator of 18 Days in Egypt
Oct 12 2017
Cara
Mertes
Director, JustFilms at Ford Foundation
Via email, Dec 2018
Elizabeth
Miller
Documentary maker; Professor of Communication Studies, Concordia University
August 25, 2017
Opeyemi
Olukemi
Executive Producer, POV Spark; Vice President, Interactive at American Documentary
Nov 9 2017
Stephanie
Pareira
Director, NEW INC at New Museum of Contemporary Art
July 6 2018
Lisa
Parks
Professor of Comparative Media Studies, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Jan 3 2018
Andre
Paz
Researcher and creative director of interactive documentaries; professor at UNIRIO; editorial coordinator bug404 .
Nov 3 2017
Nick
Pilarski
Artist, Fireflies
July 18 2018
Michael
Premo
Artist, Photo Journalist, FIlmmaker, Storyline
Mar 1, 2018
Helen
Pritchard
Head of Digital Arts Computing and Lecturer in Computing at Goldsmiths, University of London
Aug 24 2018
Mandy
Rose
Associate Professor, University of West England’s School of Film & Journalism; Co-director, i-Docs;Director, Digital Cultures Research Center
Sept 21 2018
Liz
Rosenthal
Founder and CEO, Power to the Pixel; Programmer, Venice Film Festival virtual reality section
Oct 24 2017
James
Rutenbeck
Filmmaker
July 19 2018
Leonie
Sandercock
Co-writer, Edge of the Knife ; Professor at the School of Community and Regional Planning, University of British Columbia
Sept 24 2017
Ellen
Schneider
Founding Director, Active Voice Lab
May 30 2018
Ana
Serrano
Chief Digital Officer, Canadian Film Center; Managing Director, IDEABOOST
June 29 2018
Monique
Simard
Former CEO of SODEC; former Director of French Programming at the National Film Board of Canada , Member of the Federal Broadcasting and Telecommunications Legislative Review Pnael
March 2 2018
Kamal
Sinclair
Director, Sundance Institute’s New Frontier Lab Programs
August 23, 2017
Caroline
Sinder
Artist
Aug 22 2018
Stephen
Smith
Executive Director, University of Southern California Shoah Foundation
April 11 2018
Lina
Srivastava
Founder and Director, Creative Impact and Experience Lab; Co-founder, Regarding Humanity
June 27 2018
Ece
Tankal
Creative Director, Architect; Co-founder, Co-Captain at Hyphen Labs
Oct 18 2018
Tzara
Tristana
Danish Film Institute
Dec 18 2018
Lynette
Wallworth
Artist, Director
Aug 6 2018
Lance
Weiler
Artist; Founding Member and Director, Digital Storytelling Lab at Columbia University
June 29 2018
Bruno
Weis
Communications Coordinator, ISA (Instituto Socioambiental)
Nov 1 2017
Hank
Willis Thomas
Conceptual Artist
July 7 2018
Amelia
Winger-Bearskin
Director of Product, Decoded; Founding Executive Director, IDEA New Rochelle
May 23, 2018
Samim
Winiger
AI artist
Aug 22 2018
Tricia
Wong
Anthropologist
Jan 5 2018
Mengqi
Zhang
Filmmaker, dancer, The Memory Project
June 12 2018
Patricia
Zimmermann
Author, Historian, Theorist; Professor of Screen Studies, School of Communications at Ithaca College
May 24 2018
Ethan
Zuckerman
Associate Professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Director, Center for Civic Media at MIT Media Lab
Nov 13 2017
Marina
Zurkow
Media Artist; Faculty member,Interactive Telecommunications Program at New York University
Aug 22 2018
Cade
Project lead, Data Detox at Tactical Technology Collective
Aug 23 2018
Date
Name
Location
Dec 11 2017
Group Interview by DNA about DNA (allied Media Projects staff)
Detroit, Michigan
Jenny
Lee
ill
weaver
paige
wakins
morgan
willis
Date
Name
Location
Dec 13 2017
Group Interview by DNA about DNA (fellows)
Detroit, Michigan
ill
weaver
paige
watkins
Willie Orlando
Ford
Bree Gant
Gant
Alicia
Diaz
Cierra
Burks
Natasha
Tamate Weiss
Atieno
Nyar Kasagam
Date
Name
Location
Focus Group facilitated by Sarah Wolozin at
CPH: DOX, Copenhagen DK
Daniel
Oxenhandler
Kristian
Martini
Suvi
Helminen
Date
Name
Location
March 22, 2018
Focus Group facilitated by William Uricchio
i-Docs, Bristol UK
Kate
Nash
Liz
Miller
Brian
Winston
Michelle
Hessell
Mandy
Rose
Paolo
Favero
Date
Name
Location
April 11, 2018
Focus Group facilitated by Katerina Cizek
Skoll World Forum, Oxford, UK
Tabitha
Jackson
Sundance Institute
Scarlett
Robertson
Sundance Institute
Richard
Perez
Sundance Institute
Fred
Dust
IDEO
David
Young
Ai Designer, New School
Megan
Chapman
Co-Founder / Co-Director, Justice & Empowerment Initiatives
Bisola
Temitope Akinmuyiwa,
Community Paralegal, Nigeria, Justice & Empowerment Initiatives
Topaz
Adizes
Creative Director, Skin Deep
Judy
Kapinge
Director, Docubox
Ellen
Schneider
Sohini
Bhattacharya
Breakthrough
Patti
Parson
PBS Newshour/Managing Producer
Brett
Gaylor
Mozilla Foundation, filmmaker
Date
Name
Location
April 24, 2018
Focus Group at MIT ODL
Cambridge, Mass
Eleanor
Whitley
Marshmallow Laser Feast
Sandra
Rodriguez
Scholar, Artist, MIT open Documentary Lab
Ersin
Han Ersin
Marshmallow Laser Feast
Cindy
Bishop
Technologist, Center for Civic Media, MIT Open Documentary Lab
Danny
Goldfield
Photographer, MIT Open Documentary Lab
Rashin
Fahandej
Artist, MIT Open Documentary Lab
Libby
Falck
Student, MIT CMS
Anandana
Kapur
Artist, MIT Open Documentary Lab
Minah
Worley
Producer, MIT Open Documentary Lab
Carles
Sora
Artist and Scholar, MIT Open Documentary Lab
Josefina
Buschmann
Graduate Student, MIT CMS, MIT Open Documentary Lab
Sultan
Shariff
Graduate Student, MIT CMS
Date
Name
Location
April 30, 2018
Focus Group facilitated by Katerina Cizek
Hot Docs, Toronto Ontario
Cara
Mertes
Just Films, Ford Foundation
Chi-Hui
Yang
Just Films, Ford Foundation
Assia
Boundaoui
Filmmaker
Jay
Pitter
Placemaker, Author
Samara
Grace
Filmmaker
Elizabeth
Radshaw
Hot Doc Film Festival
Lisa
Jackson
Filmmaker
Svetla
Turnin
Cinema Politica
Hao
Wu
Filmmaker
Elan
Bogarin
Filmmaker
Jonathan
Bogarin
Filmmaker
Troy
Herion
FIlmmaker
Claire
Aguilar
International Documentary Association
Rashin
Fahande
Artist, Fellow at MIT Open Documentary Lab
Date
Name
Location
June 16, 2018
large focus group facilitated by Sarah Wolozin and Katerina Cizek
Allied Media Conference, Detroit
Date
Name
Location
Sept 22, 2018
Collective Wisdom Symposium Breakouts facilitated by Dr. Richard Lachman
Facilitators
Brett Story,
Filmmaker, Professor, Ryerson University
Elizabeth Miller
Filmmaker, Professor, Concordia University
Mandy Rose
Professor, Bristol University
Assia Boundaoui
Filmmaker
Blake Fitzpatrick,
Professor, Ryerson University
Kathryn McKenzie
Ryerson University
Henry Navarro
Professor, Ryerson University
Jessica Clark
Dot Connector Studio
Michael Premo
Filmmaker
Josefina Buschmann
RA MIT Open Documentary Lab, Graduate Student, CMS
Cindy Bishop
Technologist, MIt Center for Civic Media
Rashin Fahandej
Artist, Fellow at MIT Open Documentary Lab
Date
Name
Location
Dec 14, 2018
Round Table Group Discussion designed and facilitated by Jay Pitter
Michèle Stephenson
Filmmaker, Author, Educator
Thomas All a n Harris
Filmmaker, Educator
Maria Agui Carter
Filmmaker, Professor T Emerson
Maori Holmes
Filmmaker, Curator, BlackStar Festival
Juanita Anderson
Filmmaker, Professor, Wayne State University
